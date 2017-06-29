The Latest: Arizona fire closes summer camps, destroys homes
Authorities believe a handful of homes have been destroyed in an Arizona forest fire that has displaced thousands of people. Officials do not have an exact number of homes that have been lost in the fire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The other day
|17 hr
|Kathy
|3
|GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13)
|Jun 22
|NPR
|49
|Where is the best place to meet hot girls in Ph... (Oct '12)
|Jun 16
|Ronito
|8
|Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Sen. J...
|Jun 16
|Geezer
|2
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|Jun 11
|Well Well
|193,152
|Passage of immigration crackdown in California ... (Apr '10)
|May '17
|Curious
|234
|Miller named 2017 Yuma County Nurse of the Year
|May '17
|Another good nurse
|2
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC