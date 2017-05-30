Terrorism Charge: Arizona Woman Heade...

Terrorism Charge: Arizona Woman Headed to Prison for Plotting to Blow One Up

Michelle Marie Bastian, 50, pleaded guilty to one count of terrorism and another of conspiring to "commit misconduct" with weapons, according to a plea agreement with the Arizona Attorney General's Office. Bastian faces 8 1/2 to 10 years in prison along and lifetime probation, when she's due to be sentenced July 14. The Attorney General's office says it is only the second time it has convicted someone under state terrorism laws.

Chicago, IL

