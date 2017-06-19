State files claim against Tempe after fire
The state filed a claim against the city of Tempe for more than $356,000, claiming they are responsible for a fire that sparked in Papago Park in 2016 that did major damage to the Arizona Historical Society Museum. The fire, on June 15, 2016, started on state land, in an area called "The Green Line."
