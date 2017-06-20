Some States Beat Supreme Court to Pun...

Some States Beat Supreme Court to Punch on Eliminating Gerrymanders

18 hrs ago

When Wisconsin Republicans last redrew the State Legislature's district boundaries, in 2011, they set off a multimillion-dollar legal battle over accusations of gerrymandering that this week was granted a potentially historic hearing by the Supreme Court. California is the largest of a handful of states that are trying to minimize the partisanship in the almost invariably political act of drawing district lines.

