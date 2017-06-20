Some States Beat Supreme Court to Punch on Eliminating Gerrymanders
When Wisconsin Republicans last redrew the State Legislature's district boundaries, in 2011, they set off a multimillion-dollar legal battle over accusations of gerrymandering that this week was granted a potentially historic hearing by the Supreme Court. California is the largest of a handful of states that are trying to minimize the partisanship in the almost invariably political act of drawing district lines.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Times.
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13)
|Tue
|Merchant of Alzhe...
|47
|Where is the best place to meet hot girls in Ph... (Oct '12)
|Jun 16
|Ronito
|8
|Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Sen. J...
|Jun 16
|Geezer
|2
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|Jun 11
|Well Well
|193,152
|Passage of immigration crackdown in California ... (Apr '10)
|May 25
|Curious
|234
|Miller named 2017 Yuma County Nurse of the Year
|May '17
|Another good nurse
|2
|The other day
|May '17
|Mark Rosenkranz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC