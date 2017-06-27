Senate health bill will 'blow a hole' in Arizona budget, business leaders say Arizona hospitals and business leaders worry the Senate health bill could harm health providers, patients and Arizona's economy. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2thfXco The Congressional Budget Office estimates twenty-two million fewer people would be insured by 2026 under the GOP's proposed health care plan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.