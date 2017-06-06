Protected But Priced Out: Patients Worry About Health Law's Future In Arizona
Corinne Bobbie says she's grateful that the Affordable Care Act guaranteed health insurance for her 8-year-old daughter Sophia, who was born with an expensive heart condition. But Corinne and her husband still can't afford coverage for the rest of the family.
