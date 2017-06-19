Photos: Proof that Alice Cooper is America's most beloved villain
Alice Cooper brought the roar of the crowd and the smell of the greasepaint back to Tucson's AVA Amphitheater on June 22. Cooper is considered a native Arizonan as he has lived in Phoenix since he was a lad. Cooper has lived the touring carnival life for greater than 50 years.
