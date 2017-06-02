Photo Flash: Be Their Guest! Arizona Broadway Theatre Presents Beauty and the Beast
Step into the enchanted world of Broadway's timeless family favorite, Beauty and The Beast, LIVE on the ABT stage. With expansive sets, brilliant costumes and a tremendous cast of characters, this "tale as old as time" tells the story of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress.
