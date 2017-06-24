The court concluded that even though Liza Oakley was listed as a father on the child's birth certificate, she does not have parental rights because she did not legally adopt the child. Parental rights not guaranteed when gay marriage ends in divorce, Arizona court rules The court concluded that even though Liza Oakley was listed as a father on the child's birth certificate, she does not have parental rights because she did not legally adopt the child.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.