New, stricter fire restrictions at Coconino National Forest
Coconino National Forest officials are implementing more fire restrictions starting Thursday due to the hot weather and an increase in abandoned campfires. The new restrictions ban any fires, campfires and the use of charcoal, coal and wood stoves.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
