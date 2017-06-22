An analysis by The Republic shows that 22% of Arizona teachers during the 2016-17 term were not qualified or had less than 2 years of experience. Many Arizona schools hire underqualified, inexperienced teachers to fill gaps An analysis by The Republic shows that 22% of Arizona teachers during the 2016-17 term were not qualified or had less than 2 years of experience.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.