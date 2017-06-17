Little things add up: How your coffee money could be put to work What is that cup of coffee costing you over time? It's not just about the dollars and cents. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2tdBNde The Consumer Protection Financial Bureau, a watchdog government agency created after the financial collapse of 2008, is under the microscope in Congress.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.