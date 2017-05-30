Last year, 790 Arizonans died from op...

Last year, 790 Arizonans died from opioid overdoses.

PHOENIX - A new report shows a huge increase in opioid overdose deaths in Arizona. According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, the data on opioid overdoses for 2016 shows the highest number of deaths in 10 years.

Chicago, IL

