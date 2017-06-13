'Jackson Pollock' found in Arizona garage could fetch $15 million
Auctioneer Josh Levine holds a painting that he believes is an original Jackson Pollock and that will go up for auction June 20. A mystery painting found in a cluttered Arizona garage -- and believed to be the work of Jackson Pollock -- may fetch $15 million at auction next week, it was reported Tuesday. The painting belonged to the estate of a Sun City retiree who was related to a New York City art collector, the Phoenix New Times reports.
