Here Are The 2017 Arizona Music Hall ...

Here Are The 2017 Arizona Music Hall of Fame Inductees

20 hrs ago Read more: Phoenix New Times

On August 17, the Arizona Music Hall of Fame will induct The Meat Puppets, Gin Blossoms, Nils Lofgren, and Celebrity Theatre with a concert at the celebrated central Phoenix venue. It is the first time the two stellar Valley bands and one of rock 'n' roll's all-time great sidemen have shared a stage together - let alone the stage at Celebrity.

Chicago, IL

