Here Are The 2017 Arizona Music Hall of Fame Inductees
On August 17, the Arizona Music Hall of Fame will induct The Meat Puppets, Gin Blossoms, Nils Lofgren, and Celebrity Theatre with a concert at the celebrated central Phoenix venue. It is the first time the two stellar Valley bands and one of rock 'n' roll's all-time great sidemen have shared a stage together - let alone the stage at Celebrity.
