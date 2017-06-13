Gov. Doug Ducey orders stricter reporting of Arizona opioid overdoses, deaths
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey issued an executive order Tuesday requiring doctors, hospitals and others to quickly report opioid deaths and overdoses. Gov. Doug Ducey orders stricter reporting of Arizona opioid overdoses, deaths Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey issued an executive order Tuesday requiring doctors, hospitals and others to quickly report opioid deaths and overdoses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13)
|8 hr
|Sorosing On
|46
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|Jun 11
|Well Well
|193,153
|Passage of immigration crackdown in California ... (Apr '10)
|May 25
|Curious
|234
|Miller named 2017 Yuma County Nurse of the Year
|May 15
|Another good nurse
|2
|The other day
|May '17
|Mark Rosenkranz
|2
|I was talking to a guy in Arizona
|May '17
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Federal Judge Simandle connected to Crime Boss
|May '17
|God Sees All
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC