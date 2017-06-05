Game and Fish filling Arizona waters with 250K more fish
The Arizona Game and Fish Department will be stocking waters around the state with an additional quarter-million fish, the Arizona Daily Sun reported . The move is to balance the number of fish with the increased volumes of water, said Nick Walter , a department spokesman.
