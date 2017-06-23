Free pizza at Blaze Fire'd Pizza June 23 to celebrate grand opening
After opening its sixth Arizona location Thursday, Blaze is offering free pizza to customers from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday. Free pizza at Blaze Fire'd Pizza June 23 to celebrate grand opening After opening its sixth Arizona location Thursday, Blaze is offering free pizza to customers from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday.
