Food-service jobs saw record first-quarter jump in Arizona, despite wage increase
Arizona added a record 15,100 food-service jobs in the first quarter of 2017 and increased the minimum wage. Food-service jobs saw record first-quarter jump in Arizona, despite wage increase Arizona added a record 15,100 food-service jobs in the first quarter of 2017 and increased the minimum wage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|May 31
|Katrina
|193,149
|Passage of immigration crackdown in California ... (Apr '10)
|May 25
|Curious
|234
|Miller named 2017 Yuma County Nurse of the Year
|May 15
|Another good nurse
|2
|The other day
|May 12
|Mark Rosenkranz
|2
|GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13)
|May '17
|Pregnant Virgin
|45
|I was talking to a guy in Arizona
|May '17
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Federal Judge Simandle connected to Crime Boss
|May '17
|God Sees All
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC