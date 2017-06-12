Flames rip through Arizona, topping US in wildfires

Nearly 30 wildfires tore through dry and windy Arizona on Monday, drawing crews from across the Western United States to the state with the most blazes burning in the nation. Thousands of firefighters were battling 28 wildfires throughout the state, many of them ignited by lightning or people, as gusty winds and parched vegetation fueled the flames, said Tiffany Davila , a spokeswoman for the state forestry department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.