Firefighters battle wildfires in Arizona, Utah, California

A wildfire burning Wednesday through a dense Arizona forest has forced hundreds of people from their homes, closed a major road and created a huge plume of smoke over the same area devastated by a blaze that killed 19 firefighters four years ago. The fire in the mountains about 75 miles north of Phoenix, fanned by 35 mph winds, has charred more than 28 square miles .

