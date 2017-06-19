Extreme Heat Scorches Southern Arizona
JUNE 25, 2017 A spike in temperature across the Southwest has left many in Arizona gasping for breath. An excessive heat warning from the state's Department of Health Services remained in effect for over a dozen counties on Sunday, with temperatures of up to 120 degrees expected to last through Monday in La Paz, Maricopa and Mohave Counties.
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13)
|Jun 22
|NPR
|49
|Where is the best place to meet hot girls in Ph... (Oct '12)
|Jun 16
|Ronito
|8
|Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Sen. J...
|Jun 16
|Geezer
|2
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|Jun 11
|Well Well
|193,152
|Passage of immigration crackdown in California ... (Apr '10)
|May 25
|Curious
|234
|Miller named 2017 Yuma County Nurse of the Year
|May '17
|Another good nurse
|2
|The other day
|May '17
|Mark Rosenkranz
|2
