Extreme Heat Scorches Southern Arizona

Extreme Heat Scorches Southern Arizona

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: World News Report

JUNE 25, 2017 A spike in temperature across the Southwest has left many in Arizona gasping for breath. An excessive heat warning from the state's Department of Health Services remained in effect for over a dozen counties on Sunday, with temperatures of up to 120 degrees expected to last through Monday in La Paz, Maricopa and Mohave Counties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arizona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13) Jun 22 NPR 49
Where is the best place to meet hot girls in Ph... (Oct '12) Jun 16 Ronito 8
News Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Sen. J... Jun 16 Geezer 2
News Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10) Jun 11 Well Well 193,152
News Passage of immigration crackdown in California ... (Apr '10) May 25 Curious 234
News Miller named 2017 Yuma County Nurse of the Year May '17 Another good nurse 2
The other day May '17 Mark Rosenkranz 2
See all Arizona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arizona Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Iran
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,237 • Total comments across all topics: 282,022,600

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC