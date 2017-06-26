Extreme heat begins to break in West
A heat wave began to ease Monday from western Washington state to California, but a severe heat warning remained in effect in Arizona. Temperatures in the Seattle and Portland, Ore., areas fell by about 20 degrees from weekend highs, officials said.
