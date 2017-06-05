Democrat Steve Farley expected to start Arizona governor bid
Democratic state Sen. Steve Farley is expected to announce he's formally entering the race to knock Republican Gov. Doug Ducey out of office next year. Farley has scheduled a Monday afternoon event in his hometown of Tucson to make an announcement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|May 31
|Katrina
|193,149
|Passage of immigration crackdown in California ... (Apr '10)
|May 25
|Curious
|234
|Miller named 2017 Yuma County Nurse of the Year
|May 15
|Another good nurse
|2
|The other day
|May 12
|Mark Rosenkranz
|2
|GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13)
|May 8
|Pregnant Virgin
|45
|I was talking to a guy in Arizona
|May 8
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Federal Judge Simandle connected to Crime Boss
|May 7
|God Sees All
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC