Days Past: Arizona and the Great War - I feel a draft
Mick Woodcock, Special to the Courier Originally Published: June 11, 2017 6:02 a.m. Although Congress approved a gradual expansion of the United States Army and National Guard in 1916, the numbers were very low when war was declared. The Army was at 121,000 men and the National Guard 181,000.
