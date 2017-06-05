Correction: Arizona Senate-2018 story
In a story June 2 about Arizona's 2018 Senate race, The Associated Press reported erroneously that no Democrat has announced a bid to take on Republican U.S. Sen. Jeff Flake. Community activist and first-time political candidate Deedra Abboud has announced for the race.
