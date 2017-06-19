California cotton acreage up one-third, Arizona grows 22 percent
California cotton acreage could be at its highest in several years, according to a recent survey by the state Pink Bollworm Program. At nearly 292,000 acres, cotton acreage will be up about 33 percent from 2016 plantings.
