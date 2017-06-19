Burns from hot pavement, cars up due to heat wave
Doctors are cautioning those living in Phoenix, and other areas where temperatures are high, how to avoid burns and other heat-related dangers. The Arizona Burn Center has seen its emergency department visits double during the current heat wave, including cases where people have burned their bare feet on the scalding pavement.
