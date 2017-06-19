Brush fire shuts down Arizona interstates
Westbound Loop 303 has been shut down, as well as both directions of Interstate 17 because of heavy smoke in the area. Officials say as of 4 p.m., the fire is 80 acres and is still "spreading rapidly."
