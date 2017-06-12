Border Patrol raids desert aid camp, ...

Border Patrol raids desert aid camp, arrests 4 from Mexico

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: WSB-TV

We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSB-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arizona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Where is the best place to meet hot girls in Ph... (Oct '12) 3 hr Ronito 8
News Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Sen. J... 3 hr Geezer 2
News GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13) Jun 13 Sorosing On 46
News Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10) Jun 11 Well Well 193,153
News Passage of immigration crackdown in California ... (Apr '10) May 25 Curious 234
News Miller named 2017 Yuma County Nurse of the Year May '17 Another good nurse 2
The other day May '17 Mark Rosenkranz 2
See all Arizona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arizona Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Health Care
  2. Cuba
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,855 • Total comments across all topics: 281,805,284

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC