Border Patrol ordered to "negotiate" with illegal immigrants in Arizona

14 hrs ago

Despite President Trump's pledge to tighten border security Border Patrol agents in one of the nation's busiest sectors for illegal immigrants and drugs were ordered to stand back after a surveillance camera recorded a group entering the U.S. from Mexico, federal law enforcement sources told Judicial Watch.

