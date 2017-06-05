Black leaders call Arizona's Confederate monuments 'symbols...
African-American leaders on Monday urged Gov. Doug Ducey to remove six U.S. Civil War memorials honoring Confederate soldiers, denouncing the state monuments as "tools of terror" and "symbols of racial hatred."
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|May 31
|Katrina
|193,149
|Passage of immigration crackdown in California ... (Apr '10)
|May 25
|Curious
|234
|Miller named 2017 Yuma County Nurse of the Year
|May 15
|Another good nurse
|2
|The other day
|May 12
|Mark Rosenkranz
|2
|GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13)
|May 8
|Pregnant Virgin
|45
|I was talking to a guy in Arizona
|May 8
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Federal Judge Simandle connected to Crime Boss
|May 7
|God Sees All
|1
