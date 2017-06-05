Black Arizona Leaders Call For Removal Of Confederate Monuments

The Arizona Republic reported that a group of African-American leaders held a news conference on Monday to call on Gov. Doug Ducey to remove six memorials honoring Confederate soldiers. "We believe that these monuments have been erected to intimidate, terrorize and strike fear in the hearts of Arizonans, particularly African-Americans, while inspiring and emboldening white supremacists," East Valley NAACP spokeswoman Collette Watson said at the news conference.

