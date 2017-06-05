Arizona (yes, Arizona) joins the batt...

Arizona (yes, Arizona) joins the battle in defending its confederate monuments from removal

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Daily Kos

Despite promising to release his tax returns in a televised debate with Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump continues to show that... Donald Trump has won the presidency after narrowly carrying a few states to put him above 270 electoral votes. But... Arizona civil rights leaders are leading the charge to rid the state of several confederate monuments, the newest of which went up in 2010.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Kos.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arizona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10) May 31 Katrina 193,149
News Passage of immigration crackdown in California ... (Apr '10) May 25 Curious 234
News Miller named 2017 Yuma County Nurse of the Year May 15 Another good nurse 2
The other day May 12 Mark Rosenkranz 2
News GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13) May '17 Pregnant Virgin 45
I was talking to a guy in Arizona May '17 Mark Rosenkranz 1
Federal Judge Simandle connected to Crime Boss May '17 God Sees All 1
See all Arizona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arizona Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Notre Dame
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,037 • Total comments across all topics: 281,634,619

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC