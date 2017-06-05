Arizona wildfires burn as high winds are expected
The National Weather Service on Sunday warned of critical fire weather conditions in parts of the state as strong winds with high gusts are expected. The U.S. Forest Service said the fire near Cochise Stronghold was extremely intense Saturday but tempered down slightly overnight.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|Sun
|Well Well
|193,153
|Passage of immigration crackdown in California ... (Apr '10)
|May 25
|Curious
|234
|Miller named 2017 Yuma County Nurse of the Year
|May 15
|Another good nurse
|2
|The other day
|May '17
|Mark Rosenkranz
|2
|GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13)
|May '17
|Pregnant Virgin
|45
|I was talking to a guy in Arizona
|May '17
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Federal Judge Simandle connected to Crime Boss
|May '17
|God Sees All
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC