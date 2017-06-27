Arizona wildfire forces thousands of people from their homes
A wildfire burning Wednesday through a dense Arizona forest has forced thousands of people from their homes, closed a major road and created a huge plume of smoke over the same area devastated by a blaze that killed 19 firefighters four years ago. The fire is burning in communities around Prescott, a mountain city about 100 miles north of Phoenix that draws a mix of desert dwellers escaping the heat, retirees and visitors to its famed Old West-themed Whiskey Row.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13)
|Jun 22
|NPR
|49
|Where is the best place to meet hot girls in Ph... (Oct '12)
|Jun 16
|Ronito
|8
|Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Sen. J...
|Jun 16
|Geezer
|2
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|Jun 11
|Well Well
|193,152
|Passage of immigration crackdown in California ... (Apr '10)
|May '17
|Curious
|234
|Miller named 2017 Yuma County Nurse of the Year
|May '17
|Another good nurse
|2
|The other day
|May '17
|Mark Rosenkranz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC