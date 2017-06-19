Arizona Snowbowl Adds New Lift For 20...

Arizona Snowbowl Adds New Lift For 2017-18 Ski Season

19 hrs ago

When this year's ski season arrives, Arizona Snowbowl will debut a new lift on one of the Northern Arizona resort's most accessible slopes. The new quad chairlift will replace the current Hart Prairie Riblet lift, which is used to access a handful of Snowbowl's most beginner-friendly runs.

Chicago, IL

