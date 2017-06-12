Arizona, prisoners reach deal to sett...

Arizona, prisoners reach deal to settle death penalty suit

Read more: Daily Times

Lawyers for a group of condemned prisoners who sued over how Arizona conducts executions told a federal judge Monday that they have reached a tentative settlement with the state. The agreement between the state and the prisoners contains a series of provisions to address the prisoners' arguments that the state's execution procedures violate their constitutional rights to be free from cruel and unusual punishment and have due process.

