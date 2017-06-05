Arizona newborn discovered in Jonas B...

Arizona newborn discovered in Jonas Brothers backpack, police say

14 hrs ago

An Arizona police department is asking for help to identify an abandoned newborn discovered inside a backpack emblazoned with a picture of the Jonas Brothers on Sunday. The Tempe Police Department's Facebook page shared a photo of the baby and the backpack, asking for the public's help with identifying the newborn.

Chicago, IL

