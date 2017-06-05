Arizona newborn discovered in Jonas Brothers backpack, police say
An Arizona police department is asking for help to identify an abandoned newborn discovered inside a backpack emblazoned with a picture of the Jonas Brothers on Sunday. The Tempe Police Department's Facebook page shared a photo of the baby and the backpack, asking for the public's help with identifying the newborn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|May 31
|Katrina
|193,149
|Passage of immigration crackdown in California ... (Apr '10)
|May 25
|Curious
|234
|Miller named 2017 Yuma County Nurse of the Year
|May 15
|Another good nurse
|2
|The other day
|May 12
|Mark Rosenkranz
|2
|GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13)
|May '17
|Pregnant Virgin
|45
|I was talking to a guy in Arizona
|May '17
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Federal Judge Simandle connected to Crime Boss
|May '17
|God Sees All
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC