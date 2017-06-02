Arizona Musicfest 6-concert fall fest features today's legendary...
Arizona Musicfest's second annual Fall Fest features an excitingly diverse "legendary" lineup throughout November from opening night headliner Super Diamond, the premier Neil Diamond tribute band, to Arizona legend Dennis Rowland, and from the Stan Kenton Legacy Orchestra to five-time Grammy Award-winner Mary Chapin Carpenter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoran News.
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|May 31
|Katrina
|193,149
|Passage of immigration crackdown in California ... (Apr '10)
|May 25
|Curious
|234
|Miller named 2017 Yuma County Nurse of the Year
|May 15
|Another good nurse
|2
|The other day
|May 12
|Mark Rosenkranz
|2
|GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13)
|May 8
|Pregnant Virgin
|45
|I was talking to a guy in Arizona
|May 8
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Federal Judge Simandle connected to Crime Boss
|May 7
|God Sees All
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC