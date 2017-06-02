Arizona Musicfest 6-concert fall fest...

Arizona Musicfest 6-concert fall fest features today's legendary...

Arizona Musicfest's second annual Fall Fest features an excitingly diverse "legendary" lineup throughout November from opening night headliner Super Diamond, the premier Neil Diamond tribute band, to Arizona legend Dennis Rowland, and from the Stan Kenton Legacy Orchestra to five-time Grammy Award-winner Mary Chapin Carpenter.

