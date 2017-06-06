Paul and Toby Reif of Gilbert and Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton speak about the dangers of unsecured loads on the road during a press conference June 6, 2017, at ADOT's Durango Maintenance Yard in Phoenix. Mark Henle/azcentral.com Arizona motorists urged to secure loads to save lives Paul and Toby Reif of Gilbert and Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton speak about the dangers of unsecured loads on the road during a press conference June 6, 2017, at ADOT's Durango Maintenance Yard in Phoenix.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.