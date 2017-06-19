Arizona motor vehicle crash deaths rose in 2016 30 mins ago
Traffic fatalities in Arizona rose for the second straight year, and the leading factor is driver behavior including speeding, impairment, and lack of seat belt use. The Arizona Department of Transportation's annual Motor Vehicle Crash Facts report says 962 were killed in motor vehicle crashes in 2016, 65 more than 2015.
