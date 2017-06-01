After years of trying and getting turned away, an Arizona man has finally received his official state driver's license bearing a photo of him wearing a spaghetti strainer on his head. Arizona man wears colander in driver's license photo in name of religious freedom After years of trying and getting turned away, an Arizona man has finally received his official state driver's license bearing a photo of him wearing a spaghetti strainer on his head.

