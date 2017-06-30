Arizona Lottery Tickets Will Feature Art by Phoenix Creative Emily Costello
The Arizona Lottery has selected three designs by Phoenix artist Emily Costello to appear on lottery tickets that go on sale this August. Costello's artwork was chosen through an open call, and her selection was announced by press release on June 7. More than 40 artists submitted work for consideration.
