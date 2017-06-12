Arizona Leaders Call For Removal Of Confederate Monuments
The Arizona Confederate monuments controversy has risen once again. Two years ago, it was over the naming of the Jefferson Davis Highway in the Southeast Valley.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Skanner.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13)
|Jun 13
|Sorosing On
|46
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|Jun 11
|Well Well
|193,153
|Passage of immigration crackdown in California ... (Apr '10)
|May 25
|Curious
|234
|Miller named 2017 Yuma County Nurse of the Year
|May '17
|Another good nurse
|2
|The other day
|May '17
|Mark Rosenkranz
|2
|I was talking to a guy in Arizona
|May '17
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Federal Judge Simandle connected to Crime Boss
|May '17
|God Sees All
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC