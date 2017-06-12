Arizona Leaders Call For Removal Of C...

Arizona Leaders Call For Removal Of Confederate Monuments

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Skanner

The Arizona Confederate monuments controversy has risen once again. Two years ago, it was over the naming of the Jefferson Davis Highway in the Southeast Valley.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Skanner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arizona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13) Jun 13 Sorosing On 46
News Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10) Jun 11 Well Well 193,153
News Passage of immigration crackdown in California ... (Apr '10) May 25 Curious 234
News Miller named 2017 Yuma County Nurse of the Year May '17 Another good nurse 2
The other day May '17 Mark Rosenkranz 2
I was talking to a guy in Arizona May '17 Mark Rosenkranz 1
Federal Judge Simandle connected to Crime Boss May '17 God Sees All 1
See all Arizona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arizona Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Pakistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,424 • Total comments across all topics: 281,793,993

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC