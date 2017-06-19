Arizona inmate death being investigated as homicide
Arizona inmate death being investigated as homicide Richard O. Slaughter was found unconscious at Red Rock Correctional Center in Eloy and later died. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2sMxIA7 An Arizona prison inmate has died of injuries he suffered at a Red Rock prison facility on June 2, the state Department of Corrections said Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Arizona Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13)
|10 hr
|Merchant of Alzhe...
|47
|Where is the best place to meet hot girls in Ph... (Oct '12)
|Jun 16
|Ronito
|8
|Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Sen. J...
|Jun 16
|Geezer
|2
|Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10)
|Jun 11
|Well Well
|193,152
|Passage of immigration crackdown in California ... (Apr '10)
|May 25
|Curious
|234
|Miller named 2017 Yuma County Nurse of the Year
|May '17
|Another good nurse
|2
|The other day
|May '17
|Mark Rosenkranz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Arizona Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC