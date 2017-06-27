Arizona football: Rich Rodriguez one of 10 coaches 'under most pressure to win in 2017'
After winning the Pac-12 South and reaching the Fiesta Bowl in 2014, Arizona football has experienced a significant downturn, posting a 7-6 record in 2015, and then a dismal 3-9 record in 2016, including a 1-8 Pac-12 record. Meanwhile, Arizona's recruiting efforts haven't generated much optimism that the program will recover - the Wildcats' 2016 and 2017 classes were both ranked ninth in the Pac-12, not to mention many of Rodriguez's top recruits have left the program or have not developed as planned.
