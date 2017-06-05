Arizona declares opioid crisis a public-health emergency Gov. Doug Ducey declares a public-health emergency amid a spike in opioid overdoses and deaths. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2swNzz2 In a way to ensure they won't overdose and not be found until it's too late, opioid addicts are now using and collapsing in public in increasing numbers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.