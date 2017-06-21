Arizona courts back away from cash-ba...

Arizona courts back away from cash-bail system; bond companies worried

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

Arizona's bail system is in reform as courts minimize the traditional cash system in favor of risk-based analysis. But the move is drawing criticism.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arizona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13) 3 hr NPR 49
Where is the best place to meet hot girls in Ph... (Oct '12) Jun 16 Ronito 8
News Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Sen. J... Jun 16 Geezer 2
News Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10) Jun 11 Well Well 193,152
News Passage of immigration crackdown in California ... (Apr '10) May 25 Curious 234
News Miller named 2017 Yuma County Nurse of the Year May '17 Another good nurse 2
The other day May '17 Mark Rosenkranz 2
See all Arizona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arizona Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,584 • Total comments across all topics: 281,948,538

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC