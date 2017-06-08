Arizona couple tries to locate owners...

Arizona couple tries to locate owners of a 1963 wedding album found in Florida home

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Arizona Republic

Arizona couple tries to locate owners of a 1963 wedding album found in Florida home Arizona woman hopes to follow up with owner of a lost wedding album this week Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2sHb0Ww Megan and Bobby Kapsidis of Sierra Vista found this 1963 wedding album in a relative's home in Florida. They are trying to return it to the owners.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arizona Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hispanics fear profiling under new Arizona law (Apr '10) May 31 Katrina 193,149
News Passage of immigration crackdown in California ... (Apr '10) May 25 Curious 234
News Miller named 2017 Yuma County Nurse of the Year May 15 Another good nurse 2
The other day May 12 Mark Rosenkranz 2
News GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13) May '17 Pregnant Virgin 45
I was talking to a guy in Arizona May '17 Mark Rosenkranz 1
Federal Judge Simandle connected to Crime Boss May '17 God Sees All 1
See all Arizona Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arizona Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Notre Dame
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,037 • Total comments across all topics: 281,634,624

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC